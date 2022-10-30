Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship (par-71, USA unless noted): 195 - Seamus Power (IRL) 65-65-65, Ben Griffin 65-64-66 197 - Kevin Yu (TPE) 64-66-67, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 65-64-68 198 - Brian Gay 66-66-66 199 - Greyson Sigg 64-69-66, Thomas Detry (BEL) 64-67-68 200 - Will Gordon 68-66-66201 - Max McGreevy 65-70-66, Justin Lower 64-68-69, Denny McCarthy 63-69-69202 - Brent Grant 66-67-69, Austin Cook 68-67-67, Ben Martin 64-69-69, Patrick Rodgers 65-67-70, C.

T.

Pan (TPE) 66-67-69, Sean O'Hair 64-68-70, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 62-70-70, Scott Harrington 66-66-70, Nico Echavarria (COL) 66-64-72, Robby Shelton 63-66-73, Ben Crane 66-62-73