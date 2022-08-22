Golf: PGA BMW Championship scores

UrduPoint.com

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour's BMW Championship, a FedEx Cup playoff event at Wilmington (Delaware) Country Club (par-71, USA unless noted): 270 - Patrick Cantlay 68-68-65-69 271 - Scott Stallings 68-68-66-69 273 - Scottie Scheffler 68-67-68-70, Xander Schauffele 67-69-66-71 274 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 68-70-71-65, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-67-70-69, Adam Scott (AUS) 65-69-69-71 275 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 73-70-65-67, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 68-68-70-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-68-67-69, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-68-68-70 276 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71-71-68, Trey Mullinax 71-68-69-68, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67-73-67-69 277 - Sahith Theegala 72-68-69-68, Lucas Herbert (AUS) 70-70-68-69, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-69-67-71, Aaron Wise 69-68-67-73278 - Jordan Spieth 68-67-74-69, Kurt Kitayama 71-66-72-69, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-71-70-69, Sam Burns 69-69-70-70279 - JJ Spaun 68-74-67-70, Max Homa 72-69-68-70, Cameron Young 67-68-72-72, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 67-71-69-72, Andrew Putnam 73-68-66-72.

