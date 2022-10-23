Golf: PGA CJ Cup scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup at Congaree in Ridgeland, South Carolina (USA unless noted, par-71): 200 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-67-67 201 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 68-67-66, Kurt Kitayama 66-65-70, Jon Rahm (ESP) 69-62-70 203 - Taylor Moore 67-69-67, Aaron Wise 66-66-71 204 - Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 66-69-69, Brendon Todd 68-67-69 205 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 73-66-66, Maverick McNealy 69-70-66, Tom Hoge 68-67-70, Lee Hodges 68-67-70, Cam Davis (AUS) 66-66-73206 - Sam Burns 70-68-68, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 67-71-68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 68-67-71, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 67-68-71207 - Keegan Bradley 71-69-67, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-69-68, Collin Morikawa 70-69-68, Mito Pereira (CHI) 71-67-69, Jason Day (AUS) 69-69-69, Brendan Steele 68-70-69, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-68-69, Brian Harman 68-69-70, Wyndham Clark 66-70-71, Billy Horschel 68-67-72