Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (par 72, USA unless noted): 269 - Matt Wallace (ENG) 67-66-70-66 270 - Nikolai Hojgaard (DEN) 71-65-66-68 271 - Tyler Duncan 71-65-67-68, Sam Stevens 69-65-68-69 272 - Austin Eckroat 69-69-66-68 273 - Wyndham Clark 69-65-69-70 274 - Ricky Barnes 68-70-66-70 275 - Brent Grant 69-69-70-67, Matthias Schwab (AUT) 71-68-68-68, Ben Martin 66-72-69-68, Brice Garnett 66-70-70-69, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-68-65-72276 - Austin Cook 70-68-71-67, Nick Hardy 73-69-67-67, Harry Hall (ENG) 71-68-69-68277 - Jonathan Byrd 71-69-71-66, Dylan Wu 68-70-72-67, Kevin Chappell 70-70-69-68, Doug Ghim 69-71-69-68, Kelly Kraft 68-73-68-68, Vincent Norman (SWE) 71-70-66-70