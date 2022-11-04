Golf: PGA Mayakoba Championship scores

UrduPoint.com

Mexico City, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour's Mayakoba Championship at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (USA unless noted, par 71): 62 - Will Gordon 63 - Russell Henley 64 - Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari (ITA), Sam Ryder, Harris English65 - David Lingmerth (SWE), Martin Laird (SCO), Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland (NOR), Patton Kizzire, Joseph Bramlett, John Huh, Maverick McNealy, JJ Spaun, Danny Willett (ENG), Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery66 - Greyson Sigg, David Lipsky, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin, Adam Hadwin (CAN), Matthias Schwab (AUT), Brian Harman, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar.

