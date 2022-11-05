Golf: PGA Mayakoba Championship scores

Mexico City, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour's Mayakoba Championship at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (USA unless noted, par 71): 126 - Russell Henley 63-63 129 - Sam Ryder 64-65, Will Gordon 62-67 130 - Patton Kizzire 65-65 131 - David Lingmerth (SWE) 65-66 132 - Brian Harman 66-66, Harry Higgs 70-62, Martin Laird (SCO) 65-67133 - Maverick McNealy 65-68, Matt Kuchar 66-67, Greyson Sigg 66-67, Scott Piercy 64-69, Patrick Rodgers 66-67134 - Matthias Schwab (AUT) 66-68, Harris English 64-70, Troy Merritt 65-69, Brandon Wu 68-66, Davis Riley 67-67, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 64-70, Collin Morikawa 71-63, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65-69