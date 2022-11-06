Golf: PGA Mayakoba Championship scores

Mexico City, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's Mayakoba Championship at Playa del Carmen, Mexico (USA unless noted, par 71): 191 - Russell Henley 63-63-65 197 - Will Gordon 62-67-68, Patton Kizzire 65-65-67 198 - Seamus Power (IRL) 67-68-63 199 - Troy Merritt 65-69-65, Brian Harman 66-66-67200 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-66-64, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65-69-66, Matthias Schwab (AUT) 66-68-66, Greyson Sigg 66-67-67201 - Joel Dahmen 68-67-66, Brandon Wu 68-66-67, Scott Piercy 64-69-68, Harry Higgs 70-62-69, Martin Laird (SCO) 65-67-69