Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores

Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72)
273 - Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70-66
278 - Wyndham Clark 71-66-71-70
279 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 66-71-70-72
281 - Russell Henley 68-69-72-72, Will Zalatoris 69-69-71-72
283 - Sahith Theegala 68-72-75-68, Brendon Todd 74-67-72-70
284 - An Byeong-hun (KOR) 71-69-76-68, Andrew Putnam 71-71-72-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 69-70-74-71, Max Homa 71-69-71-73
285 - Nick Taylor (CAN) 69-71-74-71, Brian Harman 69-68-77-71, Lee Hodges 68-73-72-72, Justin Thomas 69-71-72-73, Tom Hoge 72-71-69-73, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 67-70-72-76
286 - Cam Davis (AUS) 72-70-74-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71-71-74, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 71-70-71-74
287 - Seamus Power (IRL) 72-74-69-72, Eric Cole 70-73-70-74, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-70-68-76, Harris English 69-73-68-77.
