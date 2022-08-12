Golf: PGA Tour St. Jude Championship scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the St. Jude Championship, first event in the US PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (USA unless noted, par-70): 62 - Kim Si-woo (KOR), J.

J.

Spaun 63 - Sahith Theegala 64 - J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR), Sepp Straka (AUT)65 - Troy Merritt, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Sam Burns, Lee Hodges,Rickie Fowler, Ryan Palmer, Michael Thompson, Jason Day (AUS), Lucas Glover, James Hahn.