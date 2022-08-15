Golf: PGA Tour St. Jude Championship scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the St. Jude Championship, first US PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (USA unless noted, par-70, x- won with bogey on third playoff hole): 265 - x-Will Zalatoris 71-63-65-66, Sepp Straka (AUT) 64-66-68-67 268 - Lucas Glover 65-68-69-66, Brian Harman 66-66-69-67 269 - Adam Scott (AUS) 66-67-70-66, Jon Rahm (ESP) 67-69-67-66, Collin Morikawa 67-69-66-67, Tony Finau 64-68-69-68, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-66-67-68, Andrew Putnam 66-68-67-68, Trey Mullinax 66-67-66-70 270 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-68-63-69 271 - Lee Hodges 65-69-72-65, Justin Thomas 67-67-71-66, Cam Davis (AUS) 67-71-67-66, Sahith Theegala 63-70-69-69, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 66-70-66-69, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 71-66-65-69, Cameron Smith (AUS) 67-65-69-70272 - JT Poston 64-72-68-68, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 67-70-67-68, Kevin Kisner 69-64-70-69, Denny McCarthy 66-65-71-70, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 64-69-69-70, Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 66-70-66-70, Ryan Palmer 65-67-69-71, Sam Burns 65-69-67-71273 - Corey Conners (CAN) 67-71-67-68, Wyndham Clark 67-67-67-72, Troy Merritt 65-65-70-73.