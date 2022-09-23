UrduPoint.com

Golf: Presidents Cup Results

Charlotte, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :results from Thursday's opening foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the 14th Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow between the United States and the Internationals: United States 4 Internationals 1 Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) bt Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (AUS/JPN) 6&5 Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) bt Im Sung-jae/Corey Conners (KOR/CAN) 2&1 Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) bt Kim Joo-hyung/Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 2&1Kim Si-woo/Cam Davis (KOR/AUS) bt Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) 2upTony Finau/Max Homa (USA) bt Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (CAN/CHI) 1up

