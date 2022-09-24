Golf: Presidents Cup results

Charlotte, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :results from Friday's fourball (best-ball) matches in the 14th Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow between the United States and the Internationals: United States 8 Internationals 2 Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) bt Adam Scott/Cam Davis (AUS) 2&1 Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) and Im Sung-jae/Sebastian Munoz (KOR/COL) tied Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (USA) and Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (CHI/RSA) tied Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) bt Hideki Matsuyama/Kim Joo-hyung (JPN/KOR) 3&2 Billy Horschel/Max Homa (USA) bt Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 1 up Thursday foursomes (alternate shot) Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) bt Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (AUS/JPN) 6&5 Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) bt Im Sung-jae/Corey Conners (KOR/CAN) 2&1 Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) bt Kim Joo-hyung/Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 2&1Kim Si-woo/Cam Davis (KOR/AUS) bt Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) 2upTony Finau/Max Homa (USA) bt Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (CAN/CHI) 1up