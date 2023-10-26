Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Leading first round scores from the European Tour's Qatar Masters on Thursday (GBR & IRL unless stated, Par 72)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Leading first round scores from the European Tour's Qatar Masters on Thursday (GBR & IRL unless stated, Par 72).

Note play suspended due to a sandstorm and then threat of lightning.

First round to be completed on Friday:

65 - Scott Jamieson, Daniel Hillier (NZL)

66 - Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher, Robert MacIntyre, Santiago Tarrio (ESP)

67 - Andy Sullivan, Pablo Larrazabal (ESP), Kalle Samooja (FIN), Sean Crocker (USA), Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE)

68 - Aaron Rai, Nacho Elvira (ESP), Edoardo Molinari (ITA), Alejandro Del Rey (ESP), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

69 - Jordan Smith, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Jorge Campillo (ESP), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Alexander Knappe (GER), Alvaro Quiros (ESP)