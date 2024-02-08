Golf: Qatar Masters Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Leading first-round scores from the European Tour's Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Thursday (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 72)
67: Wu Ashun (CHN), Zander Lombard (RSA)
68: Niklas Norgaard (DEN), Jaco Prinsloo (RSA), Haydn Barron (AUS), Clement Sordet (FRA)
69: Maximilian Rottluff (GER), Kang Sung (KOR), Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Pau Waring, Tom McKibbin, Harrison Endycott (AUS), Daniel Hillier (NZL)
