Golf: Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

Fri 03rd July 2020

Golf: Rocket Mortgage Classic scores

Leading first round scores here on Thursday in PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit (USA unless noted)

Detroit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Leading first round scores here on Thursday in PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit (USA unless noted): 65 - Doc Redman, Scott Stallings, Kevin Kisner66 - Chris Stroud, Bryson DeChambeau, J.J.

Spaun, Chase Seiffert, Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Matt Wallace (ENG)67 - Adam Hadwin (CAN), Rhein Gibson (AUS), Seamus Power (IRL), Henrik Norlander (SWE), George McNeill, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Hudson Swafford, James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Lucas Glover, Johnson Wagner, Brandon Hagy, Richy Werenski

More Stories From Sports

