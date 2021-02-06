UrduPoint.com
Golf: Saudi International Scores

Leading halfway scores from the European Tour's Saudi International after the completion of the suspended second round on Saturday at Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City (par 70/GBR & IRL unless stated)

King Abdullah Economic City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Leading halfway scores from the European Tour's Saudi International after the completion of the suspended second round on Saturday at Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City (par 70/GBR & IRL unless stated): 130 - Stephen Gallacher 62 68, Ryan Fox (NZL) 65 65 131 - Dustin Johnson (USA) 67 64 132 - Kevin Na (USA) 69 63, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 64 68, Andy Sullivan 66 66, David Horsey 61 71 133 - Tommy Fleetwood 68 65, Tony Finau (USA) 68 65, Victor Perez (FRA) 67 66, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 65 68, Joost Luiten (NED) 67 66, Calum Hill 65 68 134 - Tyrrell Hatton 67 67, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 68 66, Justin Rose 68 66, Laurie Canter 66 68, Antoine Rozner (FRA) 67 67 135 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 65 70, Martin Kaymer (GER) 67 68, Steven Brown 68 67, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 68 67, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 67 68, Phil Mickelson (USA) 68 67, Chris Paisley 68 67, Soeren Kjeldsen (DEN) 69 66136 - Ian Poulter 67 69, George Coetzee (RSA) 66 70, Romain Langasque (FRA) 69 67, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 66 70, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 65 71, Ashun Wu (CHN) 68 68, Julian Suri (USA) 69 67, Justin Walters (RSA) 68 68137 - Paul Casey 69 68, Jason Kokrak (USA) 70 67, Shane Lowry 70 67, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 68 69, Lee Westwood 67 70, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 70 67, Thomas Detry (BEL) 67 70, Matthew Southgate 70 67, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 66 71, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 66 71.

