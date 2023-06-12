Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the 54-hole ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par-71): 199 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 69-65-65 200 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-65-68 202 - Liu Yan (CHN) 65-70-67 203 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 67-71-65, Daniela Holmqvist (SWE) 64-67-72 204 - Su Oh (AUS) 68-72-64, Harukyo Nomura (JPN) 68-71-65, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 71-67-66, Alicia Joo (KOR) 66-70-68, Jenny Shin (KOR) 65-70-69, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 68-67-69 205 - Marina Alex 73-65-67, Chiara Noja (GER) 68-67-70206 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-68-70207 - Marissa Steen 70-73-64, Lauren Stephenson 70-73-64, Mel Reid (ENG) 72-69-66, Minami Katsu (JPN) 73-67-67, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-67-69, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 66-70-71, Brianna Do 71-64-72