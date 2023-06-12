UrduPoint.com

Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the 54-hole ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par-71): 199 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 69-65-65 200 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-65-68 202 - Liu Yan (CHN) 65-70-67 203 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 67-71-65, Daniela Holmqvist (SWE) 64-67-72 204 - Su Oh (AUS) 68-72-64, Harukyo Nomura (JPN) 68-71-65, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 71-67-66, Alicia Joo (KOR) 66-70-68, Jenny Shin (KOR) 65-70-69, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 68-67-69 205 - Marina Alex 73-65-67, Chiara Noja (GER) 68-67-70206 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-68-70207 - Marissa Steen 70-73-64, Lauren Stephenson 70-73-64, Mel Reid (ENG) 72-69-66, Minami Katsu (JPN) 73-67-67, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 71-67-69, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 66-70-71, Brianna Do 71-64-72

Related Topics

USA Sunday

Recent Stories

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

10 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

10 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

12 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

15 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.