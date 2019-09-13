Golf: Solheim Cup results

Results from the first day of the Solheim Cup in Gleneagles on Friday

Gleneagles, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :results from the first day of the Solheim Cup in Gleneagles on Friday: Morning foursomes (Europe Names first) Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law halved with Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier beat Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare 2 and 1 Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff lost to Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda 6 and 4 Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz beat Megan Khang and Annie Park 2 and 1 Score: Europe 2.

5 USA 1.5 Afternoon fourballs (Europe names first) Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam v Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwalll v Ally McDonald and Angel Yin Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz v Nelly Korda and Brittany AltomareCarlota Ciganda and Bronte Law v Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompsonafp