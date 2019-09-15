Golf: Solheim Cup results -- collated

Gleneagles, United Kingdom, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Solheim Cup Saturday foursomes and fourballs scores (Europe Names first): Fourballs Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam lost to Brittany Altomare and Annie Park one hole Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson halved with Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier beat Ally McDonald and Angel Yin two holes Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz lost to Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang 2 and 1 Score: Europe 1.

5 USA 2.5 Foursomes Anna Nordqvist and Anne Van Dam lost to Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex 2 and 1 Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier beat Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3 and 2 Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz beat Danielle Kang and Megan Khang 4 and 3 Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law lost to Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda 6 and 5 Score: Europe 2 USA 2 Overall score: Europe 8 USA 8