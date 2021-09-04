Golf: Solheim Cup scores

Scores after opening matches at the 17th Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Scores after opening matches at the 17th Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday: Saturday Foursomes Anna Nordqvist/Matilda Castren (EUR) bt Danielle Kang/Austin Ernst (USA) 1 up Celine Boutier/Georgia Hall (EUR) halved with Ally Ewing/Megan Khang (USA) Mel Reid/Leona Maguire (EUR) bt Nelly Korda/Jessica Korda (USA) 1 up Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen (EUR) bt Lexi Thompson/Brittany Altomare (USA) 1 up (Europe leads United States 3 1/2 - 1/2)