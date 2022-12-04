Golf: South African Open scores

Leading scores in the third round of the DP World Tour (European Tour) South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, in Johannesburg on Saturday

Leading scores in the third round of the DP World Tour (European Tour) South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, in Johannesburg on Saturday (RSA unless stated, Par 72): 198 - Thriston Lawrence 64-67-67 200 - Clement Sordet (FRA) 68-66-66 204 - Jens Fahrbring (SWE) 65-70-69 205 - Wu Ashun (CHN) 71-67-67 206 - Christian Maas 69-65-72, Wilco Nienaber 67-69-70, Martin Leth Simonsen (DEN) 73-68-65 207 - Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 70-66-71, Dean Burmester 70-71-66, Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 67-70-70, Ross Fisher (ENG) 65-71-71, Deon Germishuys 69-69-69, Marcel Siem (GER) 69-68-70 DP WORLD