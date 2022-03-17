Golf: Steyn City Championship scores

Leading first-round scores from the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg on Thursday (RSA unless stated; par 72):

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Leading first-round scores from the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg on Thursday (RSA unless stated; par 72): 63 - James Hart du Preez 64 - Shaun Norris, Nino Bertasio (ITA), Jaco Ahlers65 - Darius van Driel (NED), Romain Langasque (FRA), Sebastian Soderberg (SWE), George Coetzee, Ruan de Smidt66 - Dean Burmester, Wilco Nienaber, Niklas Norgaard Moller (DEN), MJ Viljoen, Hennie du Plessis, Daniel van Tonder, CJ du Plessis