Golf Tournament 2020 To Tee-off At KGC On Jan 9

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:48 PM

Golf Tournament 2020 to tee-off at KGC on Jan 9

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):The Bank AL Habib's 9th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament - 2020 will begin at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Thursday (January 9).

Matloob Ahmed, who had won the last year tournament with 274 - 14 under will defend his title amidst the presence of top Pakistani Golfers eyeing the title, with a prize money of Rs 7.9 million.

The main tournament will be played over 72 holes from January 9 to January 12 with cut over final 2 days as per Pakistan Golf Federation's (PGF) rules.

The Senior National Professionals and Junior Professionals will also be playing in their respective categories concurrently.

This would be in addition to a currently underway two-day match for local professionals and caddies of KGC.

The tournament, one of the most prominent golf events in PGF's calendar is being participated by country's top golfers including M.

Shabbir, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir, M. Tariq, M. Nazir, Ahmed Baig and Waheed Baloch, These players have confirmed their participation in the national professional category. Similarly, country's top three senior pros are all set to compete in the Senior Professionals category.

The Appearance Money for the current year has been increased to Rs 650,000 that will be equally distributed among top five national professional and top three senior professional Pakistani golfers.

A brand new Toyota Corolla car will also be awarded to the first player who achieves a hole-in-one.

The last such lucky golfer in this tournament was KGC's Abrar Ahmad who in 2014, hit a hole-in-one from a distance of 147 yards at the yellow course at KGC to drive home a brand new 1300cc Toyota Corolla.

The final round will be played on Sunday followed by Prize Distribution ceremony.

