Golf Tournament Enables for CVD Children

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Over a hundred members of civil society participated in a golf tournament here Sunday to support the Agha Khan University's efforts to expand access to surgeries and procedures for children born with congenital heart defects (CHD), commonly known as "holes in the heart." Every year there are an estimated 60,000 babies born in Pakistan with CHD with a third requiring immediate life-saving surgery amidst serious resource constraints on part of the parents.

The average cost of treating a child for CHD is Rs.500,000,mentioned Dr Nadeem Aslam, a cardiologist at the university hospital.

This is the ninth golf tournament to be organized under the campaign, a part of the University's efforts to achieve targets under goal 3 of the global sustainable development goals which seek to end preventable causes of death in children by 2030.

Dr. Nadeem referred to the case of two-month-old Haseeb Ahmed, one of a family of seven, was born with CHD, with a hole in the heart associated with the inversion of two arteries of the heart, which affected his breathing and prevented him from feeding normally.

He, presently is also one of the children to benefit from treatment sponsored through the AKU's "Mending kids' Hearts" campaign as his parents extremely concerned about his low weight and how he used to turn blue while crying were guided to visit AKU.

It was after visiting a public-sector hospital for treatment, Haseeb was referred to the cardiac care specialists at the Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Karachi.

A complication with Haseeb's lungs meant that the condition would have been inoperable within the next few weeks.

Fortunately, he was operated at once at the AKUH which waived 95 per cent of the cost of the treatment which was approximately Rs.one million.

Haseeb's parents were one of the invitees to the tournament,on Sunday, which saw the Siddiqsons team comprising Abdul Rahim Rafi, Abdul Rehman Badar, Junaid Irfan and Waleed Chachar win with a gross score of 57 on the championship course.

To date, Rs.570 million in funds has been spent to provide life-saving and life-enhancing treatment to over 2,300 children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

"These surgeries and procedures represent the difference between a limited life, beset by fear of ill-health, and the ability for a child to achieve his or her full potential," said Dr. Nadeem Aslam.

He mentioned that specialists from the hospital were working to reach even more children suffering from CHD by conducting outreach camps across Sindh.

During 2019, AKUH's team of cardiologists, sonographers and surgeons were said to had travelled to Gambat, Tando Adam and Quetta and found over 370 cases of CHD who were referred for treatment to the Karachi-based hospital.

The AKUH's CHD programme is a part of national and international cardiac registries that set benchmarks for performance in the field with a view to providing world-class care.

It was said the only programme in the country to be both accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) and recognized by the International Quality Improvement Collaborative (IQIC).

The Mending Kids' Hearts campaign has been working since 2016 to raise both awareness of paediatric CHD and funds to support patients through the AKUH Patient Welfare Programme.