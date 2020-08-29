UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: UK Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:23 PM

Golf: UK Championship scores

Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour's UK Championship at the Belfry on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour's UK Championship at the Belfry on Saturday (GBR/IRL unless stated, par 72): 204 - Justin Walters (RSA) - 64-71-69 206 - Martin Kaymer (GER) 68-72-66, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 67-69-70 209 - Marcus Armitage 70-68-71, Laurie Canter 71-73-65, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 69-73-67, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 73-69-67210 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 68-74-68, Bryce Easton (RSA) 72-68-70, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 71-71-68211 - Craig Howie 68-72-71, Joachim B.

Hansen (DEN) 71-71-69, Andy Sullivan 70-72-69, Ryan Fox (NZL) 71-67-73, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 67-71-73

Related Topics

Craig United Kingdom

Recent Stories

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

1 minute ago

FCDO will focus on delivering UK aid with consulta ..

2 minutes ago

Hotel Collapse in China Kills 17, Injures 28 - Aut ..

2 minutes ago

Thorpe urges caution after Banton fireworks lead t ..

2 minutes ago

Ghani Approves Several Afghan High Council for Nat ..

9 minutes ago

Levis force seized ammunition in Kohlu

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.