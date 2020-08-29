Golf: UK Championship scores

Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour's UK Championship at the Belfry on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Leading scores after the third round of the European Tour's UK Championship at the Belfry on Saturday (GBR/IRL unless stated, par 72): 204 - Justin Walters (RSA) - 64-71-69 206 - Martin Kaymer (GER) 68-72-66, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 67-69-70 209 - Marcus Armitage 70-68-71, Laurie Canter 71-73-65, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 69-73-67, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 73-69-67210 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 68-74-68, Bryce Easton (RSA) 72-68-70, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 71-71-68211 - Craig Howie 68-72-71, Joachim B.

Hansen (DEN) 71-71-69, Andy Sullivan 70-72-69, Ryan Fox (NZL) 71-67-73, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 67-71-73