Golf: US PGA Barbasol Championship Scores

Mon 19th July 2021

Golf: US PGA Barbasol Championship scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Kentucky (USA unless noted, par-71, x denotes won with par on sixth playoff hole): 267 - x-Seamus Power (IRL) 65-68-67-67, J.T.

Poston 65-66-66-70 268 - Anirban Lahiri (IND) 68-67-68-65, Sam Ryder 66-69-68-65269 - Patrick Rodgers 68-67-67-67, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 68-68-66-67, Ryan Armour 65-67-69-68, Mito Pereira (CHI) 67-70-65-67, James Hahn 69-70-60-70, Luke List 65-68-65-71270 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-68-69-68, Bo Hoag 66-68-67-69, David Lingmerth (SWE) 65-70-65-70, Joseph Bramlett 65-67-67-71.

