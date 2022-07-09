UrduPoint.com

Golf: US PGA Barbasol Championship Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published July 09, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Golf: US PGA Barbasol Championship scores

Leading scores after Saturday's completion of the storm-hit second round of the USPGA Tour and DP World Tour Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace (USA unless noted, par 72)

Nicholasville, United States, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's completion of the storm-hit second round of the USPGA Tour and DP World Tour Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace (USA unless noted, par 72): 128 - Matti Schmid (GER) 65-63, Max McGreevy 65-63 129 - Adam Svensson (CAN) 62-67, Ricardo Gouveia (POR) 64-65 130 - Trey Mullinax 65-65, Kevin Streelman 66-64 131 - Tyler Duncan 67-64 132 - Mark Hubbard 65-67, Robin Roussel (FRA) 64-68, Brandon Hagy 70-62, Michael Gligic (CAN) 69-63133 - Sean O'Hair 68-65, Kramer Hickok 67-66, Yannick Paul (GER) 66-67, Dylan Wu 66-67, Hurly Long (GER) 68-65, Camilo Villegas (COL) 65-68, Michael Kim 65-68, Ben Kohles 67-66134 - Jason Dufner 67-67, David Hearn (CAN) 67-67, Austin Cook 70-64, Julien Brun (FRA) 67-67, Bo Van Pelt 65-69, Tom Lewis (ENG) 66-68, Jonathan Byrd 67-67, Vince Whaley 70-64, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 67-67

