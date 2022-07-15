Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford Scoring System that awards and subtracts points for birdies and bogeys (USA unless noted): 13 - Mark Hubbard, Charley Hoffman 12 - Brice Garnett, Sean Crocker, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 11 - Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander (SWE), Jim Knous, Michael Gligic (CAN), Callum Tarren (ENG)10 - Michael Thompson, Joshua Creel, Martin Laird (SCO)9 - James Morrison (ENG), Matt Ryan, Chez Reavie, Fabián Gómez (ARG), Michael Lorenzo-Vera (FRA).