Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson Tournament Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores

Leading second-round scores on Friday from the US PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-71)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday from the US PGA Tour CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-71):

128 - Jake Knapp 64-64

129 - Troy Merritt 67-62, Matt Wallace (ENG) 63-66

130 - Kelly Kraft 64-66

131 - Davis Riley 64-67, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 64-67, Keith Mitchell 66-65, Ben Kohles 65-66

132 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 67-65, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-64, Taiga Semikawa (JPN) 64-68, Alex Noren (SWE) 64-68

133 - Adam Schenk 66-67, Zach Johnson 66-67, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 66-67, Nick Dunlap 66-67, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-65, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-67, Martin Laird (SCO) 67-66, Vince Whaley 70-63, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 67-66, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 68-65, Ben Griffin 69-64, Max McGreevy 67-66

Related Topics

USA Nelson Wallace Mitchell Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

12 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 minutes ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

3 minutes ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

12 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

1 minute ago
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

1 minute ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

2 minutes ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

19 minutes ago
 Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azm ..

Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of wheat procurement issues, forms ..

PM takes notice of wheat procurement issues, forms body to address farmers’ co ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports