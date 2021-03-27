UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: US PGA Corrales Puntacana Championship Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Golf: US PGA Corrales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 137 - Rafael Campos (PUR) 68-69, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 69-68, Justin Suh 68-69 138 - Tyler Duncan 69-69, Joel Dahmen 67-71139 - Graeme McDowell (NIR) 70-69, Michael Gilgic (CAN) 73-66, Andrew Yun 67-72, Roberto Castro 70-69, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 69-70, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-73140 - Sam Ryder 68-72, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-70, Mark Anderson 68-72, Tim Wilkinson (NZL) 71-69, Chesson Hadley 70-70, Sepp Straka (AUT) 72-68, Danny Willett (ENG) 70-70, Peter Uihlein 70-70, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 70-70.

Related Topics

USA Castro Campos Anderson Tyler Dominican Republic

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

8 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

8 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

8 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

8 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.