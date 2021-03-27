Golf: US PGA Corrales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (USA unless noted, par 72): 137 - Rafael Campos (PUR) 68-69, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 69-68, Justin Suh 68-69 138 - Tyler Duncan 69-69, Joel Dahmen 67-71139 - Graeme McDowell (NIR) 70-69, Michael Gilgic (CAN) 73-66, Andrew Yun 67-72, Roberto Castro 70-69, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 69-70, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 66-73140 - Sam Ryder 68-72, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-70, Mark Anderson 68-72, Tim Wilkinson (NZL) 71-69, Chesson Hadley 70-70, Sepp Straka (AUT) 72-68, Danny Willett (ENG) 70-70, Peter Uihlein 70-70, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 70-70.