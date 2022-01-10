Golf: US PGA Tournament of Champions scores

UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-73): 258 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 65-64-64-65 259 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 66-66-61-66 260 - Matt Jones (AUS) 70-67-62-61 266 - Patrick Cantlay 66-67-66-67 267 - Collin Morikawa 68-70-67-62, Justin Thomas 74-67-61-65, Daniel Berger 66-66-66-69 268 - Kevin Kisner 69-68-66-65, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 67-67-65-69 269 - Cam Davis (AUS) 69-68-66-66, Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-67-65-68 270 - Xander Schauffele 69-67-68-66 271 - Kevin Na 67-68-68-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-65-68-69 272 - Seamus Power (IRL) 71-65-69-67, Talor Gooch 68-70-67-67, Patrick Reed 74-64-66-68, Max Homa 72-67-65-68 273 - Tony Finau 70-69-69-65, Sam Burns 72-64-68-69 274 - Jordan Spieth 71-69-68-66, Stewart Cink 69-67-67-71275 - Billy Horschel 72-67-70-66, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 71-65-69-70276 - Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 67-70-70-69, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 68-69-69-70, Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-67-72.

