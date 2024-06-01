Golf: US Women's Open Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published June 01, 2024 | 10:16 PM
) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70)
Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70):
136 - Wichanee Meechai (THA) 69-67
138 - Andrea Lee 69-69
139 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-69, Yuka Saso (JPN) 68-71
141 - a-Asterisk Talley 70-71, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 72-69, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 73-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 74-67, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 71-70, a-Megan Schofill 70-71m, Sakura Koiwai (JPN) 72-69, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-71
142 - a-Catherine Park 70-72, Ai Suzuki (JPN) 72-70, Yui Kawamoto (JPN) 71-71
143 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 72-71, Rio Takeda (JPN) 74-69, Danielle Kang 74-69, Kim Min-byeol (KOR) 72-71, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 72-71, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 73-70, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-72, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 72-71
Recent Stories
CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days
Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams
Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ca ..
Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy again
Punjab govt announces special concessions on provincial taxes
Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims' comfort
Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in KP
Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..
Due to severe heatwave, forest fires erupting in various regions: PDMA
Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..
‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’
2 gangs busted in vehicle, motorcycles theft crackdown
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 20243 hours ago
-
Pak volleyball team reach Bahrain for AVC Challenge Cup5 hours ago
-
Peshawar wins overall trophy by securing 29 gold in KP Inter-Regional U23 KP Games5 hours ago
-
Kashif Farhan honor with Best Regional Sports Officer Award6 hours ago
-
Punjab White wins Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League6 hours ago
-
Wapda, PAF in Memorial Basketball Tournament final6 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update23 hours ago
-
Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Gauff into last 1623 hours ago
-
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth24 hours ago
-
Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship24 hours ago
-
British breakdancer Kid Karam aims high at Paris 20241 day ago
-
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports1 day ago