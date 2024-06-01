Open Menu

Golf: US Women's Open Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published June 01, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Golf: US Women's Open scores

) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70)

Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US Women's Open Golf Championship in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (USA unless noted, a-denotes amateur, par-70):

136 - Wichanee Meechai (THA) 69-67

138 - Andrea Lee 69-69

139 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 70-69, Yuka Saso (JPN) 68-71

141 - a-Asterisk Talley 70-71, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 72-69, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 73-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 74-67, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 71-70, a-Megan Schofill 70-71m, Sakura Koiwai (JPN) 72-69, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-71

142 - a-Catherine Park 70-72, Ai Suzuki (JPN) 72-70, Yui Kawamoto (JPN) 71-71

143 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 72-71, Rio Takeda (JPN) 74-69, Danielle Kang 74-69, Kim Min-byeol (KOR) 72-71, Miyu Yamashita (JPN) 72-71, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 73-70, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 71-72, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 72-71

Related Topics

USA Lancaster Women Suzuki

Recent Stories

CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 ..

CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days

47 seconds ago
 Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board ..

Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams

49 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Right ..

Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ca ..

51 seconds ago
 Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy ..

Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy again

55 seconds ago
 Punjab govt announces special concessions on provi ..

Punjab govt announces special concessions on provincial taxes

37 seconds ago
 Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to pri ..

Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims' comfort

38 seconds ago
Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in K ..

Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in KP

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key pro ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..

45 seconds ago
 Due to severe heatwave, forest fires erupting in v ..

Due to severe heatwave, forest fires erupting in various regions: PDMA

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key pro ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’

2 hours ago
 2 gangs busted in vehicle, motorcycles theft crack ..

2 gangs busted in vehicle, motorcycles theft crackdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports