UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: Vic Open Scores

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Golf: Vic Open scores

Geelong, Australia, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading scores Friday on day two of the joint European Tour and LPGA Tour-sanctioned Vic Open in Geelong, where the men's and women's tournaments are played side-by-side (par-72; AUS unless stated): Men 130 - Robin Sciot-Siegrist (FRA) 66-64 132 - Travis Smyth 65-67 133 - Jediah Morgan 66-67, Matthew Griffin 65-68, Min Woo Lee 66-67, Jake McLeod 65-68 134 - Nick Flanagan 67-67, Jarryd Felton 67-67, Geoff Ogilvy 67-67, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 63-71, Shae Wools-Cobb 67-67, Jonathan Caldwell (NIR) 67-67 135 - Andrew Martin 66-69, Stephen Allan 70-65, Zach Murray 66-69, Ashley Hall 67-68, Marcus Fraser 70-65, Benjamin Poke (DEN) 68-67, Lars van Meijel (NED) 68-67, Blake Collyer 68-67 136 - Ashley Chesters (ENG) 69-67, Michael Hendry (NZL) 67-69, Matthew Stieger 67-69, Andre Lautee 69-67, Hugo Leon (CHI) 68-68 Women 132 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 65-67 133 - Ally McDonald (USA) 68-65 135 - Linnea Strom (SWE) 66-69, Ayean Cho (KOR) 69-66, Robyn Choi 70-65 136 - Minjee Lee 69-67, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-67, Kang Haeji (KOR) 65-71, Tsai Pei-ying (TPE) 68-68, Park Hee-young (KOR) 68-68 137 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 69-68, Christina Kim (USA) 67-70, Lee6 Jeongeun (KOR) 68-69, Pornanong Phatlum (THA) 67-70, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 67-70, Cydney Clanton (USA) 68-69, Haley Moore (USA) 66-71, Alena Sharp (CAN) 68-69, Min A Yoon (KOR) 71-66138 - Jiwon Jeon (KOR) 69-69, Klara Spilkova (CZE) 67-71, Leona Maguire (IRE) 69-69, Perrine Delacour (FRA) 69-69, Karine Icher (FRA) 70-68, Sarah Kemp 71-67afp

Related Topics

USA Geelong Leon Van Caldwell Women

Recent Stories

Food outlets sealed,fine imposed

50 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close lower as investors take profits ..

50 minutes ago

Trade wars gnaw on German industry and exports

50 minutes ago

Country's exports register 2 per cent increase: Se ..

53 minutes ago

Steps being taken for safety from coronavirus: Dr. ..

53 minutes ago

2 die, 12 injured in road mishap in Baluchistan

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.