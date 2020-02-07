Golf: Vic Open scores

Geelong, Australia, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading scores Friday on day two of the joint European Tour and LPGA Tour-sanctioned Vic Open in Geelong, where the men's and women's tournaments are played side-by-side (par-72; AUS unless stated): Men 130 - Robin Sciot-Siegrist (FRA) 66-64 132 - Travis Smyth 65-67 133 - Jediah Morgan 66-67, Matthew Griffin 65-68, Min Woo Lee 66-67, Jake McLeod 65-68 134 - Nick Flanagan 67-67, Jarryd Felton 67-67, Geoff Ogilvy 67-67, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 63-71, Shae Wools-Cobb 67-67, Jonathan Caldwell (NIR) 67-67 135 - Andrew Martin 66-69, Stephen Allan 70-65, Zach Murray 66-69, Ashley Hall 67-68, Marcus Fraser 70-65, Benjamin Poke (DEN) 68-67, Lars van Meijel (NED) 68-67, Blake Collyer 68-67 136 - Ashley Chesters (ENG) 69-67, Michael Hendry (NZL) 67-69, Matthew Stieger 67-69, Andre Lautee 69-67, Hugo Leon (CHI) 68-68 Women 132 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 65-67 133 - Ally McDonald (USA) 68-65 135 - Linnea Strom (SWE) 66-69, Ayean Cho (KOR) 69-66, Robyn Choi 70-65 136 - Minjee Lee 69-67, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-67, Kang Haeji (KOR) 65-71, Tsai Pei-ying (TPE) 68-68, Park Hee-young (KOR) 68-68 137 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 69-68, Christina Kim (USA) 67-70, Lee6 Jeongeun (KOR) 68-69, Pornanong Phatlum (THA) 67-70, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 67-70, Cydney Clanton (USA) 68-69, Haley Moore (USA) 66-71, Alena Sharp (CAN) 68-69, Min A Yoon (KOR) 71-66138 - Jiwon Jeon (KOR) 69-69, Klara Spilkova (CZE) 67-71, Leona Maguire (IRE) 69-69, Perrine Delacour (FRA) 69-69, Karine Icher (FRA) 70-68, Sarah Kemp 71-67afp