Golf: Wales Open scores

Newport, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Leading first round scores in the European Tour's Wales Open at The Celtic Manor Resort, Newport on Thursday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 71): 64 - Vincent Norrman (SWE), Ignacio Elvira (ESP) 66 - Mikko Korhonen (FIN), James Morrison67 - Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL), Matt Wallace, Wade Ormsby (AUS), Sam Horsfield, Bryden MacPherson (AUS), Robert Rock, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (FRA), Jordan Wrisdale, Chase Hanna (USA)68 - Richard Mansell, Aaron Rai, Justin Harding (RSA), John Catlin (USA), Callum Shinkwin, David Drysdale, Raphael Jacquelin (FRA, Bryce Easton (RSA), Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA), Tyler Koivisto (USA).