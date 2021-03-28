UrduPoint.com
Golf: WGC Match Play Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:02 AM

Results from Saturday's round-of-16 knockout matches at the WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club, Texas (x denotes seed):

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :results from Saturday's round-of-16 knockout matches at the WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club, Texas (x denotes seed): Tommy Fleetwood (ENG x21) bt Dylan Frittelli (RSA x64) 4&3 Billy Horschel (USA x32) bt Kevin Streelman (USA x53) 3&1 Sergio Garcia (ESP x39) bt Mackenzie Hughes (CAN x48) 2&1 Victor Perez (FRA x31) bt Robert MacIntyre (SCO x41) 5&4 Scottie Scheffler (USA x30) bt Ian Poulter (ENG x60) 5&4 Jon Rahm (ESP x3) bt Erik van Rooyen (RSA x62) 3&2 Brian Harman (USA x54) bt Bubba Watson (USA x55) 2&1 Matt Kuchar (USA x52) bt Jordan Spieth (USA x49) 1 up Saturday's quarter-finals: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG x21) v Billy Horschel (USA x32) Victor Perez (FRA x31) v Sergio Garcia (ESP x39)Scottie Scheffler (USA x30) v Jon Rahm (ESP x3)Brian Harman (USA x54) v Matt Kuchar (USA x52)

