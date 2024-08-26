Golf: Women's British Open Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
St Andrews, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Leading scores in the fourth and final round of the Women's British Open on the Old Course at St Andrews on Sunday (par 72, GBR and IRL unless stated):
281 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 71-70-71-69
283 - Shin Ji-yai (KOR) 71-71-67-74, Lilia Vu (USA) 69-70 71-73, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 68-72-73-70, Nelly Korda (USA) 68-68-75-72
285 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 72-72-71-70
286 - Mao Saigo (JPN) 69-72-73-72, Akie Iwai (JPN) 74-70-73-69, Casandra Alexander (RSA) 73-68-73-72
287 - Angel Yin (USA) 78-70-69-70, Linn Grant (SWE) 77-71-68-71, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 73-73-70-71, Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) 75-73-68-71, Alexa Pano (USA) 75-69-69-74, Im Jin-hee (KOR) 74-68-71-74, Lottie Woad 72-70-72-73
288 - Anne van Dam (NED) 73-74-73-68, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 72-71-70-75, Jenny Shin (KOR) 69-73-70-76
289 Charley Hull 67 72 75 75, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 74-74-66-75
290 - Georgia Hall 71-72-76-71, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 72-69 78-71, Andrea Lee (USA) 69-73-75-73, Celine Boutier (FRA) 77-69-71-73, Lee So-mi (KOR), 74-73-69-74, Linnea Strom (SWE) 71-73-74-72, Momoko Osato (JPN) 70-76-77-67
