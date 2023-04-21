Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's four-ball first round of the US PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans two-man team event: 61 - Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (USA), Sean O'Hair/Brandon Matthews (USA)62 - Keith Mitchell/Im Sung-jae (USA/KOR), Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG), David Lipsky/Aaron Rai (USA/ENG), Henrik Norlander/Luke List (SWE/USA), Noh Seung-yul/Michael Kim (KOR/USA),63 - Doc Redman/Sam Ryder (USA), Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala (USA), Troy Merritt/Robert Streb (USA), Joseph Bramlett/Brandon Wu (USA), Martin Trainer/Chad Ramey (FRA/USA), Will Gordon/Davis Thompson (USA)