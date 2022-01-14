Gomal University team lifts Jinnah Cricket Trophy

Gomal University Media Cricket Team beat Dera Isimail Khan Media Cricket Team to lift Gomal Jinnah Cricket Trophy here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Gomal University Media cricket Team beat Dera Isimail Khan Media Cricket Team to lift Gomal Jinnah Cricket Trophy here on Friday.

The friendly match was organized by the Gomal University's Public Relations section and Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr.

Iftikhar Ahmed said that the event was meant to promote goodwill between the institution and media personnel of Dera Ismail Khan and also to organise a healthy activity for local journalists.

A spokesman for the University said that the media team was constituted by Dera Press Club General Secretary Fazlur Rehman, Sheikh Tauqeer Akram and Irfan Mughal, while the university team was led by Raja Alamzeb.

Waqar Ahmed was declared as Man of the Match for his stunning performance. Later, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed distributed prizes among the players.