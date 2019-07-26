UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gone To The Dogs: Lendl Ends Troubled Spell As Zverev Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Gone to the dogs: Lendl ends troubled spell as Zverev coach

Ivan Lendl has ended his year-long spell as coach to Alexander Zverev, just days after the German world number five complained the former eight-time major winner spent more time talking about "golf and his dog" than tennis

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Ivan Lendl has ended his year-long spell as coach to Alexander Zverev, just days after the German world number five complained the former eight-time major winner spent more time talking about "golf and his dog" than tennis.

"I believe in 'Sascha' who is still very young. I think he will become a great player," Lendl said in a statement released to AFP through his agent.

"But the problems outside the sport which he has at the moment prevent me from working in the way I would like to. I wish him the best for the future." The relationship between the two men had deteriorated recently, with 22-year-old Zverev criticising what he claimed was a lack of involvement from Lendl.

"Sometimes I go on the court to practice for two hours but for half an hour, he will tell me how he played golf yesterday," the German player told a news conference on the sidelines of the Hamburg ATP tournament where he is playing this week.

"In addition to that, Lendl has a new dog with whom he spends a lot of time." After his defeat in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this month, Lendl advised Zverev to "focus more on tennis".

"As far as my work ethic is concerned, I'm pretty confident that my track record speaks for itself," said Lendl, who won 94 ATP tournaments in his career.

Under his guidance, Zverev won the ATP Finals in 2018, easily the most prestigious victory of his career.

Lendl, 59, previously worked with three-time major winner Andy Murray.

On Friday, Zverev rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 after two hours and minutes to make the semi-finals in Hamburg.

"The crowd helped me. The crowd gave me energy. The crowd got me through that one," Zverev said.

Meanwhile, Russia's world number 78 Andrey Rublev recorded the biggest win of his career by knocking out top seed and two-time Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5).

It was only the 21-year-old's second Top 10 win, following on from his victory over then ninth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov at the 2017 US Open.

"In my opinion, he is the best player on clay after Rafa (Nadal)," Rublev told atptour.com.

"So, of course to have a match like this is something special and for sure I hope that it will give me the confidence and I will keep working and keep improving."

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia German Young Hamburg 2017 2018 From Best Top Coach Court Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

37 seconds ago

US House to Seek Grand Jury Evidence From Mueller ..

39 seconds ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboa ..

41 seconds ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk at Shaikh Zayed Hospital ..

44 seconds ago

Bodies of 62 migrants retrieved off Libya coast: R ..

4 minutes ago

Non-adoption of modern trends major hindrance for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.