"Good Luck Pak PD Team For Champions Trophy In Sri Lanka" Sarfraz Ahmad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Physical Disability cricket team for their cricketing skills and expressed his best wishes for the forthcoming Physical Disability Champions Trophy T-20 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Speaking during the visit of the conditioning and skills development training camp, Sarfaraz urged the players to keep things simple and play positive cricket with hard work and perform at their best.
"My best wishes are with you.
I have known PD cricket for quite some time and have visited various camps of the national PD teams",
Sarfaraz advised the cap participants not to panic in any situation and to keep things simple.
"I am sure that Pakistan has the potential to win the Champions Trophy title because you guys have also performed brilliantly everywhere", he added while lauding their performance during the camp.
The former captain also appreciated the efforts of General Secretary PPDCA Amiruddin and his team for the promotion of cricket in the country.
