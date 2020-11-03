UrduPoint.com
'Good News, Bad News': Hummels To Miss Brugge Trip But Hopes To Face Bayern

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:56 PM

'Good news, bad news': Hummels to miss Brugge trip but hopes to face Bayern

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former Germany defender Mats Hummels on Tuesday ruled himself out of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match at Brugge with a hamstring problem, but hopes to face former club Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Hummels suffered the injury while making a tackle after scoring both goals in last weekend's 2-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld which lifted Dortmund to second in the league table.

He will miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Belgium, but should be fit to host Bundesliga leaders Bayern on Saturday.

"Bad news: unfortunately it won't be ready for the game against Brugge," Hummels posted on Twitter.

"Good news: I am too slow to have torn the muscle fibres" the 2014 World Cup winner added with a self-deprecating joke.

"And I want to be back on Saturday."Dortmund coach Lucien Favre revealed in Tuesday's press conference that star striker Erling Braut Haaland could soon return to training after a knee injury.

Haaland, 20, missed the win at Bielefeld and Favre did not give a time scale when the Norway striker can play again.

