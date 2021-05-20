UrduPoint.com
Good News For Cricket Fans: PSL 6th Edition Is Happening In UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:34 PM

Good news for cricket fans: PSL 6th edition is happening in UAE

Pakistan Cricket Board has successfully gotten approval of holding remaining PSL 6 matches in the United Arab Emirates.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Good News for cricket fans as Pakistan Cricket Board has got approval of holding remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition in the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to Twitter, PCB has made this big announcement.

PCB wrote: " BIG NEWS FOR FANS: PCB has secured all pending approvals from the UAE government, the remaining #HBLPSL6 matches are now good to go in Abu Dhabi!,".

The players, staff members and fans expressed happiness over approval of holding remaining matches of PSL 6th in UAE.

Ramiz Raja who is also a renowned commentator in cricket field has shared the good news with cricket lovers

He wrote: “Great news to share with you .

PSL happening in UAE . Phew!,”.

In another tweet, Ramiz Raja wrote: “I don’t know why South Africa wasn’t considered as a PSL option as majority of crew is from SA which is being denied entry into UAE for covid vaccination reasons. Not only quarantine is a lesser hassle in SA but Pak players would have been acclimatised to the conditions also,”.

However, the scheduled departure of Pakistani players and staff members to UAE has been delayed for the best reasons known to the authorities concerned. According to some reports, PCB could not receive green signal from UAE cricket board for holding of remaining matches of PSL in UAE.

