"Good Opportunity To Lift T20 World Cup Trophy," Says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022 | 04:45 PM

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

The Left-arm pacer says they are optimistic to lift the trophy of the mega event at Melbourne.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan's left-arm pacer, is optimistic about lifting the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy.

"It's a good opportunity for us after reaching the final," said Shaheen Shah Afridi while talking to the reporters.

The final match will be played between Pakistan and England after India faced historic defeat in the second semi final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (today).

Pakistan reached the final by defeating New Zealand in the first Semi-final of the tournament.

“Once we [Pakistan] reached the semi-final, we knew that it is a good chance for us to go all the way,” he said.

“The credit for the victory [against New Zealand] goes to the entire team.”

“I don’t pay too much attention to critics. They get paid to sit on television channels and talk about Pakistan team,” he concluded.

After going wicket-less in the first two matches, against India and Zimbabwe, Afridi bounced back to claim 10 wickets in the next four appearances.

The left-armer is currently the joint highest wicket-taker, 10, for Pakistan in the tournament with Shadab Khan.

