Good To Be Back In Pakistan: Matt Henry

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Good to be back in Pakistan: Matt Henry

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand pacer Matt Henry believes the playing conditions would be great in Pakistan saying it was good to be back here.

"It has been for a long time. I know that the guys are really excited to come here with the new conditions, and we're going to be up against a very strong Pakistan slide and the home conditions.

"We've got a lot of new guys who have kind of a lot of experience in Bangladesh, which I think is going to be brilliant. We've still got a lot of players that have played a lot of cricket and different conditions in the UAE, as well as playing over and the other subcontinent conditions. So I think we have a bit of an understanding of what to expect, but we're really excited at the chance of playing here in Pakistan against a good Pakistan side," he said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

He said he has been lucky enough to play Pakistan a number of times. "I think the Pakistan fans, as well as the players, have always been great.

We're obviously going to have some crowds here as well, which I think everyone's excited at," he said.

He also lauded Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam saying the prolific batsman was a very good player. "If you look at the team in general, it's going to be a good contest. I think if you look at Pakistan over the last few years, there's been a great stalk of fast bowlers." Speaking about having local cuisines of Pakistan, he said, "I'll be looking forward to getting some recommendations and try some local cuisines, I'm sure they're going to be going to be brilliant."To a question, he said there was a really good buzz around the team. "I think there's a lot of people who haven't played that much in the subcontinent, so they'll be able to go and get the experience," he said.

Pakistan and New Zealand would play three ODIs at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on September 17, 19 and 21, respectively while the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will host three Twenty20s from September 25 to October 3.

