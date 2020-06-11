Good to see cricketers running the show: Shahid Afridi

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for assigning key roles to former players and said it was good to see the cricketers running the show

Afridi, who had scored 1,716 runs in 27 Tests, was of the view that PCB had given key roles to former cricketers including Misbah ul Haq (Head coach & chief selector), Waqar Younis (bowling coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach & mentor), Saqlain Mushtaq (PCB Head of Player Development) and Nadeem Khan (Director High Performance Center Nadeem Khan) which was good for Pakistan cricket. "This is a show of cricketers and it is better if it's run by them. All are sincere and have great individual performances when it comes to cricket or coaching," he said in a video on his YouTube Channel.

However, the flamboyant all-rounder, who had scored 8,064 runs in 398 ODIs, advised everyone to stay in their domain and work, as things get easy this way. "When there are too many big names at one place then issues occur, if a team loses. So everyone should take the team along as unit," he said.

Speaking about the appointment of Younis Khan, Afridi, who was widely known as 'BOOM BOOM', said this was a very good decision on part of PCB. "I am personally very happy on the decision as Younis is a very hard working and experienced person.

He has performed in England which matters a lot," he said.

Younis has been appointed as the batting coach for the upcoming tour of England which includes three-Test and three-T20Is series, to be played in August-September.

Against England, Younis holds an impressive record. In 16 innings of nine Tests in England, the champion batsman scored 810 runs at over 50 with two centuries (218 at The Oval in 2016 and 173 at Headingley in 2006) and three half-centuries. Separately, Younis had a season with Yorkshire in the 2007 English County Championship in which he amassed 824 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.47.

"Younis doesn't just speak. He takes the players to the nets to practice and works on the batsman himself. A coach like him was the need of the hour," he said.

Afridi, who had scored 1,416 runs in 99 Twenty20s, further said it was also a very good decision to appoint Mushtaq Ahmed as the team's spin bowling coach and mentor, as he has got a lot of experience.

In late 2008, the England and Wales Cricket Board appointed Mushtaq as spin-bowling coach to the England cricket team until 2014. He was bowling coach of Surrey County Cricket Club for brief period of time in 2012.

"Mushtaq has played a lot of county season in England and spinners will get a lot of support because of him," he said.