Google doodle pays tribute to Squash Champion Hashim Khan

Pakistan’s Squash Champion Hashim Khan was the player who won the first Indian Squash championship.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Google Doodle paid tribute to Pakistan’s former Squash Champion Hashim Khan here on Saturday.

Google—the world top search engine—turned its Google icon with squash and Squash players to pay tribute to the legendry squash champion Hashim Khan.

He was born in 1914 in Peshawar.

Abdullah Khan, the father of legendry player, was an employee with a club in Peshawar where the English army officials used to play Squash.

Hashim Khan served as a Ball boy for the English Army officials. He used to play Squash with the children when the English military had gone to their homes.

Luckily, Hashim Khan got a chance to serve as a coach for British Air Force officers.

Later, he won the first Indian Squash Championship in 1944 and maintained his distinction for the three years in India. After creation of Pakistan, he joined Pakistan Air Force and won Pakistan’s first Squash Championship in 1949.

In 1951, he took part in British Open Squash tournament , won the title and honored the Pakistani flag. He made his name through continuous struggle and victories in British Open Squash from 1951 to 1956 and also got the title in 1958.

Hashim Khan also made the title of British Professional Championship continuosly for five times, won three times US Open Squash besides numberous victories against Canada. He died on August 18, 2014 at the age of 100 in Aurora, US and was burried there.