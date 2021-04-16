UrduPoint.com
Goosen To Quit Montpellier For Bulls

Fri 16th April 2021

Goosen to quit Montpellier for Bulls

Former Springbok utility back Johan Goosen is to join the Bulls next season from Montpellier, the South African Super Rugby franchise announced Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Springbok utility back Johan Goosen is to join the Bulls next season from Montpellier, the South African Super Rugby franchise announced Friday.

The 28-year-old, capped 13 times by South Africa between 2012-16, has been at Montpellier since 2018 after three seasons at Top 14 rivals Racing 92, with whom he won the league title in 2016 but left under a legal cloud.

Goosen, who is equally at home playing fly-half, centre or full-back, will link up with the Bulls on July 1.

"I'm excited to be returning to my homeland and representing the Vodacom Bulls who are rising in strength day by day.

Rugby in Pretoria has an exciting future and I'm grateful to be part of it," said Goosen.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White, who led South Africa to the 2007 World Cup and also coached Montpellier, said the club was "definitely excited for Johan's imminent arrival in Pretoria and look forward to his contribution".

"He has consistently performed at the highest level since his early days and his experience will bode well for our younger backs while providing us with attacking opportunities when he takes the field."

