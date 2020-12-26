UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gor In Algiers For Delayed CAF Champions League Tie With Belouizdad

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:58 PM

Gor in Algiers for delayed CAF Champions League tie with Belouizdad

Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia arrived late Friday in Algeria for their delayed African Champions League first round match against CR Belouizdad on Saturday, club officials said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia arrived late Friday in Algeria for their delayed African Champions League first round match against CR Belouizdad on Saturday, club officials said.

The match was originally set to be played on December 22 but the Kenyan team's travel plans to enter Algeria since last Sunday were hampered by intensified Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Algerian government on foreign arrivals.

Gor Mahia had to seek authorisation from the Algerian embassy in Nairobi to be allowed to land in Algiers on a Qatar Airlines flight.

"We are happy that the team has safely landed in Algiers ready for the match on Saturday night. The uncertainty of whether we would honour the match due to the restrictive travel connections to Algeria are over," said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

Gor Mahia overcame Rwandan champions APR 4-3 on aggregate in the preliminary round in November to reach the first of the African Champions League.

The return match will be play in Nairobi on January 3.

The Nairobi club is Kenya's only team to win a CAF competition, the 1987 edition of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

Related Topics

Qatar Algiers Nairobi Algeria Kenya January April November December Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Woman dies in accident, two injure

2 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Parveen Shakir being observed ..

2 minutes ago

2nd All Pakistan Ghazni Khel Lakki Marwat Football ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

European Countries Receiving 1st Shipments of Pfiz ..

27 minutes ago

Fazl excuses to attend death anniversary of Benazi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.