Gorakh Bike Rally promo released

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The much-awaited promo for the Gorakh Bike Rally has officially been released, building excitement for the highly anticipated event scheduled from September 29 to October 1.

Organized by Green Tourism in collaboration with the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, this three-day event is set to bring bikers and adventure enthusiasts from across the country to the stunning Gorakh Hill Station, said a press release.

The newly launched promo showcases thrilling glimpses of the Gorakh Hill Station also known as the 'Murree of Sindh', capturing its rugged beauty and challenging terrains that will be part of the rally. Set against the backdrop of the Kirthar Mountain Range, the promo highlights the event's blend of adventure, nature, and culture, sparking interest among bikers, tourists, and nature lovers alike.

With its release, Green Tourism and STDC aim to draw attention to the event’s focus on eco-tourism, promoting sustainable travel practices while experiencing the untouched beauty of Gorakh Hill. The rally will feature adrenaline-pumping off-road biking competitions, camping under the stars, and cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of Sindh.

The Gorakh Bike Rally is expected to attract participants and spectators from all over Pakistan, making it a landmark event for local tourism.

The promo offers a sneak peek into the excitement, adventure, and camaraderie that await at this high-energy event.