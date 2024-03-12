Open Menu

Gordon Handed Scotland Recall Aged 41

March 12, 2024

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has included 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon in his squad for forthcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland

Gordon has made three appearances for Hearts since recovering from a double leg break and joins fellow keepers Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in the squad.

He kept his first clean-sheet this term when Hearts won 1-0 at Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Monday.

The former Celtic and Sunderland star won the last of his 74 Scotland caps in November 2022.

"It gives us a chance to look at Craig up close because he has had three competitive games and, without being disrespectful to the opposition Hearts have played in the cup, probably not games where Craig was over-worked," Clarke said.

"So it will be nice to see Craig in training with the other goalkeepers. Three of those goalkeepers will go to the Euros and one will miss out. That's the situation."

Callum McGregor, Jacob Brown, Ryan Jack and Aaron Hickey are absent from the 25-man group due to injuries.

In-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is included after netting against Georgia following his late call-up in November.

Scotland travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands on March 22 before hosting Northern Ireland at Hampden Park four days later.

Clarke's side are gearing up for their participation in Euro 2024.

They will face hosts Germany in the tournament opener on June 14 before taking on Switzerland and Hungary in their remaining group stage matches.

